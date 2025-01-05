Seattle Seahawks vs Los Angeles Rams: free live stream, TV channel, time, how to watch, odds
The Seattle Seahawks will face the Los Angeles Rams in week 18 of the NFL season at SoFi Stadium on Sunday, January 5th.
Unfortunately, the Seahawks can not catch the Rams for the division even if they win. They would still miss out if they had the same record, thanks to the strength of the schedule. Losing two of their last three games really hurt Seattle down the stretch run of the season.
The Rams will likely rest most of their starters in this game, as they have already clinched the division and a spot in the postseason. Puka Nacua has been spectacular since returning from injury, and the offense is starting to revolve around his production. He has 990 yards on the year despite missing time.
Seattle Seahawks vs Los Angeles Rams
- Date: Sunday, January 5th
- Time: 4:25 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)
Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM
Seahawks (-340) vs Rams (+270)
Spread: SEA -7
O/U: 38.5