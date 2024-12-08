Seattle Seahawks vs Arizona Cardinals: live stream, TV channel, time, how to watch
The Seattle Seahawks will face the Arizona Cardinals in Week 14 of the NFL season at State Farm Stadium on Sunday, December 8th.
WATCH: Seahawks vs Cardinals Live | Stream free on Fubo
The Seahawks lead the division, but only by one game over their opponent, and the Rams and 49ers are also right behind them. A win would be massive in terms of the outlook for the rest of the season, and a loss could be catastrophic. This is the biggest game of the season for Seattle so far.
With a win, the Cardinals would take the lead in the division. Kyler Murray has been up and down this year, trading good performances with bad ones. If he can deliver a big game in the matchup, it would be huge for Arizona moving forward and give them a good chance to make the playoffs.
This is a great Week 14 matchup and you do not want to miss any of the action, make sure to tune in.
WATCH: Seahawks vs Cardinals Live | Stream free on Fubo
Seattle Seahawks vs Arizona Cardinals
- Date: Sunday, December 8th
- Time: 4:05 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: CBS
- Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)
Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM
Seattle Seahawks (+125) vs Arizona Cardinals (-145)
Spread: ARI -2.5
O/U: 44.5