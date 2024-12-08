The Big Lead

Seattle Seahawks vs Arizona Cardinals: live stream, TV channel, time, how to watch

Catch all the NFL action between the Seahawks and the Cardinals in Week 14 live on Sunday.

By Ben Verbrugge

Steven Bisig-Imagn Images
facebooktwitter

The Seattle Seahawks will face the Arizona Cardinals in Week 14 of the NFL season at State Farm Stadium on Sunday, December 8th.

WATCH: Seahawks vs Cardinals Live | Stream free on Fubo

The Seahawks lead the division, but only by one game over their opponent, and the Rams and 49ers are also right behind them. A win would be massive in terms of the outlook for the rest of the season, and a loss could be catastrophic. This is the biggest game of the season for Seattle so far.

With a win, the Cardinals would take the lead in the division. Kyler Murray has been up and down this year, trading good performances with bad ones. If he can deliver a big game in the matchup, it would be huge for Arizona moving forward and give them a good chance to make the playoffs.

This is a great Week 14 matchup and you do not want to miss any of the action, make sure to tune in.

WATCH: Seahawks vs Cardinals Live | Stream free on Fubo

Seattle Seahawks vs Arizona Cardinals

  • Date: Sunday, December 8th
  • Time: 4:05 p.m. ET
  • TV Channel: CBS
  • Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)

Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM

Seattle Seahawks (+125) vs Arizona Cardinals (-145)

Spread: ARI -2.5

O/U: 44.5

Home/NFL