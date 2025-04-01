Scuffle Between Pistons and Timberwolves Heats Up Target Center
A second-quarter dustup between the Detroit Pistons and Minnesota Timberwolves brought a burst of old-school NBA energy to the Target Center, but it stopped short of a full-on brawl. The altercation started after Detroit rookie Ron Holland and Minnesota’s Naz Reid exchanged words, escalating into a benches-clearing scuffle that led to multiple ejections on both sides.
Isaiah Stewart, known for his physical play and infamous run-in with LeBron James, was once again at the center of the fray. Along with Stewart, Marcus Sasser and head coach J.B. Bickerstaff were tossed from the Pistons. The Timberwolves lost Reid, Donte DiVincenzo, and assistant coach Pablo Pion to ejections as well.
While the footage looked more like a group hug than an all-out melee, it was enough to spark headlines. Some fans and analysts joked Stewart might be better suited for the UFC or WWE. Still, the incident highlighted that emotions and physicality are far from gone in today’s NBA.
Postgame, Bickerstaff defended his players, saying they were just looking out for each other — a value he called “non-negotiable” in the locker room. Timberwolves coach Chris Finch, however, felt the game was getting too physical before things boiled over.
Suspensions are expected, though the fallout likely won’t be long-lasting. For all the intensity, this wasn’t the Malice in the Palace — but it was a reminder that fire and friction still exist in the league, and sometimes, that’s not such a bad thing.
