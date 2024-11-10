San Francisco 49ers vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers: live stream, TV channel, time, how to watch
The San Francisco 49ers will face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 10 of the NFL season at Raymond James Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 10.
The 49ers have not been the team everyone expected coming into the year. They currently have a record of 4-4 this season and have some work to do if they want to get back into the Super Bowl contender conversation. Their best player, Christian McCaffrey, who has not played all year, is set to make his season debut, and he could provide a big jump offensively if he is effective in his return from injury.
The Buccaneers started the season extremely hot but have cooled down since losing their top two offensive playmakers, Mike Evans and Chris Godwin, to injuries. Baker Mayfield is playing at an MVP caliber, but the team has lost its last three games and needs to get back on track if it wants to remain in the divisional race.
This is a great Week 10 matchup and you do not want to miss any of the action, make sure to tune in.
San Francisco 49ers vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- Date: Sunday, November 10th
- Time: 1 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)
Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM
San Francisco 49ers (-270) vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers (+220)
Spread: SF -6.5
O/U: 50.5
