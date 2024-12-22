San Francisco 49ers vs Miami Dolphins: live stream, TV channel, time, how to watch, odds
The San Francisco 49ers will face the Miami Dolphins in week 16 of the NFL season at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday, December 22nd.
WATCH: 49ers vs Dolphins Live | Stream free on Fubo
The 49ers can still make the playoffs, but they need a lot of things to go their way. The most important would be that they win this week. Brock Purdy will be under center, and he needs to find a way to move the offense without the top four running backs on the roster. Deebo Samuel also needs to find a way to contribute.
The Dolphins are in a similar situation to the 49ers. They still have a chance but need other teams to lose that are ahead of them. It starts with a win at home and then two more after that just to have a puncher's chance. Tyreek Hill has been quiet this season but could be in for a big game with Jaylen Waddle out.
This is a great Week 16 matchup and you do not want to miss any of the action, make sure to tune in.
San Francisco 49ers vs Miami Dolphins
- Date: Sunday, December 22nd
- Time: 4:25 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: CBS
- Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)
Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM
San Francisco 49ers (-110) vs Miami Dolphins (-110)
Spread: MIA -1
O/U: 44.5