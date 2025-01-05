San Francisco 49ers vs Arizona Cardinals: free live stream, TV channel, time, how to watch, odds
The San Francisco 49ers will face the Arizona Cardinals in week 18 of the NFL season at State Farm Stadium on Sunday, January 5th.
The 49ers did not have the season they were hoping for and currently sit at four games below .500 with one to play. Brock Purdy was good but not great, and the roster appears to be aging a bit. They seem to have lost some of their firepower after looking like one of the best teams all season last year.
The Cardinals have also been mathematically eliminated but can finish the season strong with a win over a divisional opponent. Like Purdy, Kyler Murray has been decent, but Arizona would have hoped he played better this season. He has thrown for 17 touchdowns and 11 interceptions.
This is a great Week 18 matchup and you do not want to miss any of the action, make sure to tune in.
San Francisco 49ers vs Arizona Cardinals
- Date: Sunday, January 5th
- Time: 4:25 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)
Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM
49ers (+180) vs Cardinals (-215)
Spread: ARI -4.5
O/U: 43.5