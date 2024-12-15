Salute to Veterans Bowl South Alabama vs Western Michigan: live stream, TV channel, time, how to watch, odds
The South Alabama Jaguars will face the Western Michigan Broncos in the Salute to Veterans Bowl at the Cramton Bowl on Saturday, December 14th.
South Alabama is 6-6 on the season and is coming off an unfortunate 45-38 loss to the Texas State Bobcats. Fluff Bothwell has had a fantastic freshman season for the Jaguars, rushing for 13 touchdowns while averaging 7.5 yards per carry.
Western Michigan also brings in a 6-6 record to bowl season. They picked up a big win against Eastern Michigan after lsoing their three previous matchups. Quarterback Hayden Wolff got back on track with a completion percentage of over 70 percent in the win.
This is a great bowl game matchup and you do not want to miss any of the action, make sure to tune in.
South Alabama vs Western Michigan
- Date: Saturday, December 14th
- Time: 9 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: fuboTV (watch live for free)
Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM
South Alabama (-300) vs Western Michigan (+250)
Spread: USA -8
O/U: 57.5