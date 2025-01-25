Sabalenka and Keys Australian Open Women's Championship: free live stream, TV channel, time, how to watch, odds
Aryna Sabalenka and Madison Keys will face off in the Australian Open Women's Championship match at Melbourne Park live on Saturday, January 25th.
WATCH: Sabalenka and Keys Live | Stream FREE on Fubo
Sabalenka stormed her way to the final match, looking to win a third consecutive Australian Open. She has three career Grand Slams to her name and is looking to further cement herself as the best female tennis player in the world right now. She appears unstoppable at the moment, but Keys might have something to say about that. Keys has never won a Grand Slam event and has only made the championship match one other time, back in 2017 at the US Open. Making it this far is an accomplishment on its own, but she will look to finish the job this time around.
This is an excellent championship tennis matchup, so make sure to tune in so you do not miss any of the action.
WATCH: Australian Open Women's Championship Live | Stream FREE on Fubo
Sabalenka and Keys Australian Open Women's Championship
- Date: Saturday, January 25th
- Time: 3:30 a.m. ET
- TV Channel: ESPN, ESPN Deportes
- Live Stream: fuboTV (watch live for free)
Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM
Australian Open Women's Championship
Aryna Sabalenka (-315)
Madison Keys (+275)