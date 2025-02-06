Riyadh LIV Golf free live stream: TV channel, time, how to watch, odds
LIV Golf kicks off the Riyadh event on Thursday, February 6th, and will run until Saturday, February 8th, featuring many of the top golfers in the world in this Saudi Arabia-based tournament.
Riyadh Cluf Club will host some of the biggest names in golf this week, including Jon Rahm, Brooks Koepka, Bryson DeChambeau, and more. Rahm will tee off with the first group, which also includes Joaquin Niemann and Sergio Garcia.
Tyrrell Hatton, who is currently number eight in the Official World Golf Ranking, enters the event as the favorite. He will be grouped with Koepka and Louis Oosthuizen. Hatton had seven top-ten finishes in 2024 and will look to overtake Rahm as the top earner this upcoming season.
This is a great event for any golf fan, and if you do not want to miss any of the action, make sure to tune in.
LIV Golf Riyadh
- Date: Thursday, February 6th - Saturday, February 8th
- TV Channel: FS2
- Live Stream: FuboTV (watch for FREE)
Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM
LIV Golf Riyadh Winner:
Tyrrell Hatton +600
Jon Rahm +650
Bryson DeChambeau +750
Joaquin Niemann +800
Brooks Koepka +1600
Cameron Smith +1600
Abraham Ancer +2200
Sergio Garcia +2500
Patrick Reed +2500
David Puig +2500
Paul Casey +2800
Louis Oosthuizen +2800