Real Madrid vs Barcelona Free Live Stream: TV channel, time, how to watch, odds

Catch all the action between Real Madrid and Barcelona in the 2024-25 Spanish Supercopa Final
live on Sunday.

By Ben Verbrugge

Real Madrid will face Barcelona in the Spanish Super Cup Final on Sunday, January 12th, at King Abdullah Sports City.

Two of the best players in the world will battle it out in this match. Robert Lewandowski for Barcelona and Kylian Mbappé for Real Mardid. The head-to-head matchup is something all fans look forward to.

Potential Starting Lineups
Real Madrid: Courtois; Vazquez, Tchouameni, Rudiger, Mendy; Valverde, Camavinga; Rodrygo, Bellingham, Vinicius; Mbappe Barcelona: Szczesny; Kounde, Cubarsi, Martinez, Balde; Casado, Pedri; Yamal, Gavi, Raphinha; Lewandowski

Real Madrid vs Barcelona - Spanish Supercopa Final

  • Date: Sunday, January 12th
  • Time: 1:30 p.m. ET
  • TV Channel: ABC, ESPN Deportes
  • Live Stream: fuboTV (watch live for free)

Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM

Real Madrid: +130

Barcelona: +160

Draw: +260

