Real Madrid vs Barcelona Free Live Stream: TV channel, time, how to watch, odds
live on Sunday.
Real Madrid will face Barcelona in the Spanish Super Cup Final on Sunday, January 12th, at King Abdullah Sports City.
Two of the best players in the world will battle it out in this match. Robert Lewandowski for Barcelona and Kylian Mbappé for Real Mardid. The head-to-head matchup is something all fans look forward to.
Potential Starting Lineups
Real Madrid: Courtois; Vazquez, Tchouameni, Rudiger, Mendy; Valverde, Camavinga; Rodrygo, Bellingham, Vinicius; Mbappe Barcelona: Szczesny; Kounde, Cubarsi, Martinez, Balde; Casado, Pedri; Yamal, Gavi, Raphinha; Lewandowski
Real Madrid vs Barcelona - Spanish Supercopa Final
- Date: Sunday, January 12th
- Time: 1:30 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: ABC, ESPN Deportes
- Live Stream: fuboTV
Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM
Real Madrid: +130
Barcelona: +160
Draw: +260