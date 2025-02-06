Puerto Rico vs Mexico Caribbean Series Semifinal: free live stream, TV channel, time, how to watch
Puerto Rico will face Mexico in the Caribbean Series semifinal on Wednesday, February 5th, at Estadio Nido de las Águilas in Mexicali, Baja California, Mexico.
WATCH: Puerto Rico vs Mexico Live | Stream FREE on Fubo
If Puerto Rico can take a lead late into this game they have New York Mets superstar closer Edwin Diaz to shut it down late. They are 2-2 in the tournament and are coming off a 10-7 win over the Dominican Republic to ensure they advanced to this round. Diaz did not pitch in their last game, so he should be fresh and ready to go.
Mexico has dominated the Carribean Series so far with a perfect 4-0 record. That does not mean anything, however, if they are unable to keep up their play. Rudy Martin gets the engine started at the top of the lineup, and the left fielder was 3-5 with two runs scored in their previous win over Japan.
WATCH: Caribbean Series Baseball Live | Stream FREE on Fubo
Puerto Rico vs Mexico
- Date: Wednesday, February 5th
- Time: 10 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: MLB Network, ESPN Deportes
- Live Stream: fuboTV (watch live for free)