Puerto Rico vs Dominican Republic Caribbean Series Baseball Free Live Stream: TV channel, time, how to watch
Puerto Rico will face the Dominican Republic in this Caribbean Series baseball action on Tuesday, February 4th, at Estadio Nido de las Águilas in Mexicali, Baja California, Mexico.
These two teams have some elite-level arms on their rosters, with Puerto Rico having All-Star closer from the New York Mets Edwin Diaz and the Dominican Republic having two-time All-Star Johnny Cueto. Puerto Rico will look to bounce back from a 10-5 loss against Venezuela on Monday that brought their overall record to 1-2. In their last game, the Dominican Republic dominated Japan, winning 12-1. They are one of the best teams in this tournament and have a record of 2-1.
Schedule:
Tuesday, February 4
Puerto Rico vs. Dominican Republic
Japan vs. Venezuela
Wednesday, February 5
Quarter-finals: TBD vs. TBD
Quarter-finals: TBD vs. TBD
Thursday, February 6
Semifinal TBD vs. TBD
Friday, February 7
Final TBD vs. TBD
Puerto Rico vs Dominican Republic
- Date: Tuesday, February 4th
- Time: 5 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: MLB Network, ESPN Deportes
- TV Channel: MLB Network, ESPN Deportes