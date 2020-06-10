Zion Williamson's Parents Improved Their Housing Situation Tremendously While He Attended Duke
By Ryan Phillips | Jun 10 2020
Zion Williamson is locked in an ugly legal battle with Gina Ford, his former marketing agent. Ford has accused Williamson of a litany of things, including accepting illicit benefits from Adidas, Nike, and Duke before attending college. On Wednesday, Ford's attorney dropped a bit of a bomb on Williamson's team by pointing out how his family's living situation dramatically improved while he played at Duke.
Williamson initially sued Prime Sports Marketing (Ford's company) to terminate his contract because the group wasn't officially recognized by the NBA Players Association. Ford then sued Williamson for breaking his five-year contract with her. She is seeking $100 million in compensation.
On Wednesday, Ford's attorneys ramped up their attacks by shining light on Williamson's family's living situation. Before Zion went to Duke, his parents were living in an $895 monthly rental in South Carolina. After he enrolled they lived "in a property which was valued at approximately $950,000.00" and for which the monthly rent was listed at $4,995 (*the court document has a typo that lists the monthly rent at $4,9995.00, which is a number that doesn't exist).
Ford's lawyers also point out Williamson's family has three luxury cars registered to them: a 2018 Mercedes Benz G Wagon, a 2016 GMC Yukon and a 2015 Cadillac Escalade.
Look, there could be an easy explanation for all of this, but it looks really bad. It doesn't look bad for Williamson, though. If he took money he was a college kid making the most of his talents. No, this looks bad for Duke and head coach Mike Krzyzewski. Ford's attorneys want Coach K deposed as part of the lawsuit.
This may never go any further, but the revelations that have surfaced have made everyone involved look terrible. And Duke, which has long regarded itself as above the cesspool of college athletics, looks as dirty as the rest of the top basketball schools out there.