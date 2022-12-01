Put This Picture of Zion Williamson Dunking on an Entire Team in a Museum
Zion Williamson is healthy again. This is tremendous news for the New Orleans Pelicans and cause for concern for every team that has to play the Pelicans. The unstoppable force rained down pain on the immovable basket repeatedly last night in a resounding victory over Toronto. Williamson scored 33 points on 12-of-15 shooting while grabbing 10 rebounds and napping four steals. He's made 43 of his last 63 field-goal attempts and proved time and time again capable of getting any shot he wants at any time.
Although it doesn't feel it, he's still only 22-years-old and has yet to reach his impossibly high ceiling. As is, though, he's a Top-10 NBA player by PER and the fulcrum of a New Orleans side that exceeded expectations last year and currently holds the No. 3 seed in the Western Conference.
Those are the empirical facts. Less quantifiably, it's awesome to see a talent like this back on track. Look upon his ferocious double-clutch dunk and wonder what would happen if you, perhaps an accountant from suburban Kansas City, attempted such a move.
While that's a spectacular moving highlight, the truly spectacular medium came through still imagery as this stunning picture of him dunking as the entire Raptors team looked on helpless to do anything about it.
If NFTs weren't dead and buried it would make a valuable NFT. Big Poster is surely hard at work getting this to print so it can hang on a 9-year-olds wall — where it belongs.