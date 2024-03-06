Zion Williamson Is Never Going to Do a Dunk Contest
The New Orleans Pelicans blew out the Toronto Raptors on Tuesday, 139-98. Zion Williamson, who has only missed 11 of the Pelicans 62 games this season, finished with 16 points, eight rebounds, nine assists, and two blocks. After the game he was asked about whether he'd do the Dunk Contest next year and gave what many are taking as a very optimistic answer.
"I gotta do my part and make the All-Star Game. If I'm in the All-Star Game, I'll do the Dunk Contest. But if I'm not, I'm not doing it."
Cool! Right?
Not really. Zion has already made the All-Star Game twice. Last year he was injured so he didn't play, but he was healthy back in 2021 and chose not to dunk. Presumably because he said only wanted to do the dunk contest if the Pelicans were winning, but they were 15-21 at the time.
Instead he sat by and watched three non-All-Stars in Anfernee Simons, Obi Toppin and Cassius Stanley participate. A few weeks later he told Shannon Sharpe he was "very tempted" to participate after seeing the contest up close, but that jovial feeling obviously faded.
Look.... Zion Williamson will never be in the dunk contest. I'm sorry, but this is just not going to happen.
He should just say he's not interested or it's not worth his time. Before Jaylen Brown dunked this year, there hasn't been an actual All-Star in the dunk contest since Paul George and Damian Lillard did it in 2014. Not only is Mac McClung, the two-time defending champion in the contest not an All-Star, but he's only appeared in four total regular season games in his career.
Also, I'd be remiss if I didn't mention Shaedon Sharpe of the Portland Trail Blazers who withdrew from the 2023 dunk contest so he concentrate on the second half of the season. Portland proceeded to go 5-19 after the All-Star break.
It's just not happening. Win-loss records, health, fan voting... there will always be a reason or excuse. The NBA couldn't get LeBron out there. They can barely get actual NBA players you've heard of out there. They've resorted to filling the field with D-League players. There's just no way Zion Williamson is ever going to do it. So just stop asking.