Zion Williamson More Than Earned His Historic All-Star Selection
By Ryan Phillips | Feb 23, 2021, 8:05 PM EST
Zion Williamson will be an All-Star for the first time in 2021, earning his first selection to the game as a 20-year-old in his second season. The New Orleans Pelicans star is the 10th player in NBA history to be named an All-Star before his 21st birthday. He more than earned his spot.
Through 29 games in his second season, Williamson is averaging 25.1 points, 6.8 rebounds and 3.1 assists in 32.8 minutes per game. He's shooting 61.6 percent from the field and 35.3 percent from 3-point range, while hitting 71.2 percent of his free throws. If those raw stats aren't enough, the analytics say Williamson is having a great season as well. He currently ranks sixth in the NBA in PER (26.69), 10th in win shares (4.1) and eighth in true shooting percentage (65.6). He's one of the most efficient players in the NBA right now.
Not only is Williamson an incredible athlete who puts up highlights every night, he's also developed into a well-rounded talent who attacks relentlessly and is worthy of the hype he received upon entering the league. And, well, did I mention the highlights?
After a rookie season with highs, lows, weight concerns and minutes restrictions, Williamson has come into his own. There are times he's virtually unguardable given his size, quickness and athleticism.
When the Pelicans selected Williamson with the first pick in the 2019 NBA Draft, they were expecting a franchise-changing talent who would become a perennial All-Star. He has rewarded their faith in him thus far.