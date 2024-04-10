Roundup: Zendaya Discussed 'Challengers'; Orioles Call Up Jackson Holliday; Giannis Antetokounmpo Injured
Tesla stock has plummeted ... Arizona Supreme Court rules near-total abortion ban from 1864 is enforceable ... Parents of Michigan school shooter sentenced to 10 to 15 years in prison ... Stocks changed little on Tuesday ... New York appeals court judge denies Trump's second trial delay bid ... Biden's trade moves increase international tensions ... Boeing whistleblower claims 787 and 777 have dangerous flaws ... Zendaya discussed "Challengers" and her future ... Kirsten Dunst discussed "Civil War" ... "FBI" renewed for three more seasons at CBS ... Giannis Antetokounmpo suffers calf injury ... Tyler Glasnow dominated the Twins ... USWNT wins SheBelieves Cup in shootout ... Orioles finally calling up Jackson Holliday ... Stanford women's basketball coach Tara VanDerveer retired ...
How Larry David made magic with Curb Your Enthusiasm [The Ringer]
What will it take to fix SafeSport? [Defector]
WrestleMania XL sets viewership, attendance records [Sports Illustrated]
Latest NBA power rankings [CBS Sports]
Masters tee times released [Yahoo Sports]
MLB's top pitchers' elbows are exploding at an alarming rate [The Big Lead]
The teaser trailer for Joker: Folie à Deux is out.
Highlights from Wrexham's 4-1 win over Crawley Town.
How Football Manager changed worldwide soc
Ariel Helwani and the greatest finish to a WrestleMania ever.
2Pac -- "Changes" (ft. Talent)