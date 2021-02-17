Some NFL Teams Apparently Have Zach Wilson Above Trevor Lawrence on Draft Boards
By Ryan Phillips | Feb 17, 2021, 6:27 PM EST
Trevor Lawrence has long been projected as the No. 1 pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. Since he stepped on campus at Clemson he's been ticketed for the top of this year's draft class. But according to some recent reports, several NFL teams have BYU quarterback Zach Wilson ranked higher on their draft boards.
Matt Miller reported that at least one team had Wilson ahead of Lawrence, while Eric Galko of Optimum Scouting has gone further, claiming multiple NFL teams have Wilson ranked higher. Galko claims Wilson has been compared to Patrick Mahomes and Kyler Murray:
Miller reinforced his take on Tuesday with the following tweet:
Let me start by saying I have Lawrence at No. 1. He's the best, most complete quarterback I've ever scouted and I don't think anyone could convince me he's not the best player in this year's draft. That said, I've watched a ton of Wilson's film and I get the appeal.
In my latest mock draft I said Wilson reminds me of a younger version of Aaron Rodgers, due to his arm, accuracy and his ability to escape, extend and make plays. He's also shockingly accurate on deep balls.
Wilson is really good and apparently some NFL teams prefer what he brings to the field more than Lawrence. That's something that seemed impossible a few months ago.