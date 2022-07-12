Roundup: Zach Wilson's Mom Drama; Dodger Stadium Employees Threaten Strike; First Webb Telescope Image Stuns
Incredible story out of India of a sports sting operation ... Zach Wilson's mom responds to reports he slept with her best friend ... Dodger Stadium concession workers threaten to strike All-Star Weekend ... Heinz Field is now Acrisure Stadium ... CBS promotes Jenny Dell and Sherree Burruss as Jamie Erdahl heads to NFL Network ... Condoleezza Rice joins Broncos ownership group ... Semafor continues to build out its roster ... Federal judge says trial for Steve Bannon will go on next week ... Matthew Berry leaving ESPN ... Officials will release some Uvalde bodycam footage ... Twitter shares tanked after Elon Musk backed out ... Costco CEO will not raise price of hot dogs ... UN expects world population to hit eight billion in November ... FDA will review first over-the-counter birth control pill ... Former Olympian Kim Glass says she was attacked by homeless man in Los Angeles ... NBA play-in tournament is here to stay ...
John Amaechi doesn’t think we’ve changed much since he came out 15 years ago [Sports Illustrated]
Inside the stunning USC-UCLA Big Ten move and the chaos it caused [ESPN]
Jeremy Allen White of The Bear has a crush on Carmy, too [GQ]
Ranking every season of Big Brother [EW]
A requiem for hip-hop’s "Clout Era” [Stereogum]
Robert Griffin III to replace Randy Moss on ESPN’s Monday Night Countdown [New York Post]
Where do summer movies go from here? [Variety]
This is simply amazing.
A trailer for the new season of Harley Quinn.
Eclectic cast. Intriguing!
Another good Hot Ones episode.
Joey Bada$$-- "Front & Center"