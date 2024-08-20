YouTube TV Unveils New and Improved NFL Sunday Ticket for 2024 Season
By Joe Lago
Remember all the handwringing over NFL Sunday Ticket's move to YouTube TV last year? Football fans nervously transitioned from their beloved DirecTV to YouTube's rapidly growing live streaming experience with the anxiety of unfounded Y2K fears.
All of those concerns seem silly now. Sunday Ticket on YouTube TV was a smash hit from Day 1 last season. The stream quality was sharp (and reliable). The biggest revelation was the multiview feature that allows multiple games to be displayed on a single screen, even on smartphones.
As with any product, the updated version was always going to be better. On Tuesday, YouTube announced on its company blog the new Sunday Ticket features for the 2024 NFL season.
The biggest upgrade: Viewers will be able to choose which games they want to include in multiview.
Last year, a preset menu listed a long list of game combinations, which sometimes seemed random with the inclusion of some lower-profile teams. Now, a new multiview experience allows subscribers to handpick games to create simultaneous viewing of two to four live contests. Local broadcasts of NFL teams will reduce the number of combinations.
Also, YouTube TV is taking its customization capability to another level with the ability to track fantasy football teams. NFL Fantasy and Yahoo Fantasy users will be able to log in to their accounts and monitor their teams while watching Sunday Ticket.
Other notable new features include spoiler mode to hide scores and a last channel shortcut to move back and forth between channels.
The improved NFL Sunday Ticket on YouTube TV should continue to satisfy the football diehards. All that is missing is having all of those custom features at your disposal at your own state-of-the-art viewing experience — you know, at a place like Cosm.