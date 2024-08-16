YouTube Star Surprisingly Outpunches UFC Champion
By Joe Lago
Alex Pereira stands 6-foot-4 and is the reigning champion of the UFC's light heavyweight division at 205 pounds. He has defended his title twice, most recently in June when he scored a second-round TKO of Jiri Prochazka at UFC 303.
In pound-for-pound rankings that assess fighters regardless of weight class, Pereira is a consensus No. 2 selection behind Islam Makhachev, the UFC's lightweight champion.
On Friday, Pereira was second-best ... to a YouTube star listed at 5-9.
Pereira went head-to-head with IShowSpeed, a 19-year-old live streamer whose real name is Darren Jason Watkins Jr., in a test of punching strength on the UFC Striking Challenge machine.
Pereira went first and registered a punch of 907. IShowSpeed stepped up next and shockingly surpassed Pereira with a punch of 921.
"That's nine twenty-one!" Watkins shouted. "Nine twenty-one!"
The UFC is in Australia this weekend for its latest pay-per-view promotion — UFC 305. Pereira's next light heavyweight title fight will be October 5 against Khalil Rountree Jr. at UFC 307 in Salt Lake City,
IShowSpeed has been traveling around the world this year to attend various sporting events, documenting his experiences on YouTube.