Yordan Alvarez's home run does so much damage he's 'not paying that bill'
By Joe Lago
Yordan Alvarez is paid to launch baseballs long distances. As long as they clear the outfield fence, he's done his job successfully.
On Tuesday before he and the Houston Astros faced the Tampa Bay Rays, Alvarez crushed a ball during batting practice that sailed beyond the fence and the bleachers in right field at Tropicana Field. His drive reportedly ended up crashing off the Jumbotron, leaving the large digital display in complete disarray.
The Jumbotron was broken for the entire game, which the American League West-leading Astros won 3-2.
After the game, Alvarez explained that he and his teammates were engaged in their own Home Run Derby during batting practice. He acknowledged that he won, but he wasn't about to take credit for the prodigious BP blast that broke the Jumbotron.
"You're trying to get me in trouble," said Alvarez, when asked if he was trying to hit the scoreboard. "If there wasn’t a video showing it was me, I don’t know who it was because I’m not paying that bill."
It wasn't the first time Alvarez has broken a scoreboard during batting practice. In 2019, he took out a small part of the LED display in right field at Minute Maid Park with a 455-foot BP shot.
It's also no surprise Alvarez won Tuesday's Home Run Derby with his teammates. He leads Houston with 25 home runs, averaging a team-best 409 feet per homer. He also has the club's longest HR of the season at 461 feet.