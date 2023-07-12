The New York Yankees Uniform Patch is Offensive to Baseball's Rich History
The New York Yankees unveiled the new patch they'll be wearing their uniform today. According to the New York Post, Starr Insurance will pay more than $20 million a year to desecrate the sleeve of the most iconic uniforms in the history of sports. This is quite possibly the most egregious jersey foul on record. You know why the Yankees will never win again? Because the other team won't be able to stop laughing at the damn patch.
Look how big that thing is. It's a ludicrously capacious patch. It’s monstrous. It’s gargantuan. You can take it camping. You can slide it across the floor after a bank job.
That's gotta be the biggest patch in the league, but hey, everything's bigger in the Bronx, eh? When they put that big eff-off patch on the jersey did they think they'd grow into it? Making it bigger doesn't always make it better.
Not to mention the tradition. The Yankees don't allow facial hair or put names on the back of the jerseys, but now they have this on every arm? If Aaron Judge wants to give back $20 million a year can he have his name on his jersey? Or grow out his sideburns? The hypocrisy is stunning.
And they've done this for absolute chump change. This is one of the most valuable franchises in the entire world. The only inspiring part of any of this is that they held out and didn't take crypto money. Still, they sold out. They took the money and ruined one of the few jerseys with actual history. It's like people only do these things because they can get paid. And that's just really sad.
And that's the new truth the Yankees are living.