Yankees, Giants Pushing Hard for Trevor Story Trade
Trevor Story is likely to be moved before Friday's MLB trade deadline as the Colorado Rockies attempt to recoup some value for their free agent-to-be. As of now two teams reportedly lead the chase for the two-time All-Star, as the New York Yankees and San Francisco Giants are going hard after him.
So far this season, Story is hitting .240, with 12 home runs, 46 RBIs, is slugging .422 and has an OPS of .733. So why are teams so hot after him? Because they realize his numbers have likely been depressed by playing on an absolutely awful Rockies team. He has a career .860 OPS and his career slugging percentage of .521 is almost 100 points higher than his current mark. Get him on a competitive team and he should round into form.
Both teams in pursuit are a fit for the shortstop, especially if he is willing to play other positions. He would be an upgrade for the Giants over Wilmer Flores at third base and Donovan Solano at second, or he could potentially play left field. In the meantime, shortstop Brandon Crawford is on the IL with an oblique injury. He's likely back soon but San Francisco could ease him back if it lands Story.
Meanwhile, the Yankees need something. Anything, really. New York is currently 52-47 and nine games back of first place in the American League East. The Yankees are in full wild card chase mode right now and sit 2.5 games behind the Oakland A's for the final playoff spot.
Story would be a great fit in New York. He's better offensively than Gleyber Torres has been this year and is a better shortstop. Torres enters Wednesday's action with an OPS of .675, Story is at .733. But as mentioned, Story's numbers have likely tanked due to being on a horrendous Rockies team that is nowhere near contention.
Both the Giants and Yankees would likely be fine with a pure rental, which is why Story makes so much sense for both, and why the Giants are also in on Kris Bryant.
Nothing is guaranteed, but expect Story to move before the deadline.