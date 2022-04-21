Tigers Fans Livid After Yankees Walked Miguel Cabrera With 3,000th Hit on the Line
Miguel Cabrera's quest for his 3,000th hit will last another day. The 39-year-old went 0-for-3 with a walk against the New York Yankees on Thursday, pushing his pursuit of the milestone to the weekend. But that walk is getting a lot of attention, as the Yankees opted to give him an intentional free pass in the bottom of the eighth inning. Needless to say the home Detroit Tigers fans were not happy.
The Yankees trailed 1-0 in the eighth with runners on second and third and two outs. Cabrera came to the plate and before he could dig in, manager Aaron Boone gave the signal to walk him.
Here's the reaction from the crowd in Detroit:
That walk loaded the bases for Austin Meadows who made the Yankees pay for their decision:
Cabrera attempted to calm the crowd after it happened:
After the game Boone tried to justify his actions:
Here's the thing: I get that it was a one-run game and you have to do your best to win it, but that feels like a bad look and I get why Tigers fans were so upset. Luckily for Cabrera & Co., Meadows made the Yankees pay for that decision.
Cabrera will become the 33rd player in MLB history to get his 3,000th hit soon, but it would have been nice to see it before the weekend.