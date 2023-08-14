Yankees Collapse Against the Marlins In Worst Loss of the Season
The New York Yankees' disappointing season hit it's peak on Sunday with the kind of loss that defines a season. New York led the Miami Marlins 7-2 entering the bottom of the eight, and got walked off in an 8-7 loss. It was truly a stunning collapses and one of the worst defeats any MLB team has suffered this season.
The Yankees backed ace Gerrit Cole by scoring seven runs in the first six innings. Cole went six and allowed two runs on six hits, while striking out six. He was replaced by Wandy Peralta, who was changed with a run in the eighth. The Marlins trailed 7-3 entering the bottom of the ninth and the Yankees sent close Clay Holmes out to the mound. And all hell broke loose.
Yuli Gurriel opened the inning with a double, then Holmes was able to strike out Jon Berti. But catcher Nick Fortes reached on an infield single, and Jazz Chisholm Jr. worked a walk to load the bases. Josh Bell came to the plate and hit a grounder off of Holmes, he bobbled the ball then threw it away trying to get Bell at first. Gurriel and Fortes scored to cut the lead to 7-5, while Chisholm went to third and Bell was safe at first. Still with only one out.
Luis Arraez followed with a triple into right field corner, Chisholm and Bell scored to tie the game at 7-7. And that was it for Holmes, as Tommy Kahnle replaceed him. He promptly walked Bryan De La Cruz on five pitches. De La Cruz took second on defensive indifference, then Jake Burger lined a single to left, scoring Arraez and completing the comeback.
What an absolutely brutal finish for the Yankees. When the dust settled, Holmes allowed five runs (four earned) on three hits, with one walk, while registering only one out. Just a horrible showing at the worst time for the Yankees.
YES Network broadcasters Michael Kay and Paul O'Neill combined for the perfect call of the end of the game:
The defeat dropped the Yankees to 60-58. They now sit 13 games behind the Baltimore Orioles for first place in the AL East, and are five games behind the Toronto Blue Jays for the final Wild Card spot. That's despite an opening day payroll of $277 million.
Sunday's loss perfectly summed up what feels like a lost season in the Bronx.