Yankees Make First Big Move Before MLB Trade Deadline
By Joe Lago
A former All-Star second baseman and oft-injured outfielder wasn’t at the top of New York Yankees’ wish list as far as trade deadline needs, but the club made the move anyway.
In their first attempt to upgrade their roster, the Yankees reportedly acquired Jazz Chisholm Jr. from the Miami Marlins in exchange for Triple-A catcher Agustin Ramirez and two additional prospects. Hitting .249 with 13 home runs and 22 steals, the 26-year-old Chisholm figures to energize manager Aaron Boone’s lineup.
Bullpen help remains New York’s biggest need. However, it never hurts to add speed and defensive versatility. The question is Chisholm’s fit — in the lineup as well as in the clubhouse.
The latter dynamic came into question in March when Chisholm went on a podcast and criticized ex-teammate Miguel Rojas’ veteran leadership. Rojas responded, and both players ended up not looking too great. Chisholm, though, violated the players code of sharing internal matters outside the team.
Chisholm’s greatest flaw — on the field anyway — has been his inability to stay healthy. A stress fracture in his lower back limited him to just 60 games in 2022. He battled injuries throughout the 2023 campaign, managing to play only 97 games. He’s stayed in the lineup this year and is on pace to exceed his career-best 124 games in 2021, his rookie season.
Boone will be able to deploy Chisholm in a number of ways. Chisholm could give Aaron Judge a day off in center field. He could be part of a second base platoon with Gleyber Torres. Or Chisholm, who’s under team control until 2026, could take over second if the Yankees choose to move on from Torres.
Trailing the Baltimore Orioles by two games in the American League East race, the Yankees surely have other moves to make. The Chisholm trade will still be the most surprising.