Aaron Boone Inserts Pinch Hitter Who Wins Game Minutes After Yankee Stadium Chant Calls for His Firing
The New York Yankees have sputtered out to a 17-15 start, which normally wouldn't be that big of a deal but is problematic because the Tampa Bay Rays are winning at a .806 clip. This has caused great consternation among a fanbase not exactly known for their patience or ability to self-edit those feelings. So you have the hilarious situation that played out in the Bronx last night where the Yankee Stadium crowd called for the head of manager Aaron Boone in the top of the ninth after their home side fell behind 3-2 to the Cleveland Guardians ...
... Only to see those boys in pinstripes rally in the bottom of frame and walkoff on a single by pinch-hitter Jose Trevino.
Fans, man.
This was the second time in three days Boone had incurred the wrath of paying customers. On Monday night he was lustily booed when he walked out to make a late pitching change. It's going to be a long season if the Yankees perform as expected and make the postseason.
To be clear, Boone has made some poor decisions in the postseason and it's unacceptable to go decades upon decades without adding to the most jam-packed trophy case in all of baseball. On the other hand, we're barely in May. There are 130 more games to play.
If this is going to be a months-long public flagging, those doing it better make sure they're hydrated and know there's a good chance they look pretty silly when the dust has settled and the Yanks are in yet another ALCS.