Yankees Fans Ecstatic Over New York's Big Announcement
By Max Weisman
You asked for it Yankees fans, you got it. After months of New York Yankees fans begging the front office to call up their top prospect, YES Network's Jack Curry reported outfielder Jasson Dominguez was summoned to the Bronx ahead of Monday's series opener against the Kansas City Royals.
The Yankees also activated Jon Berti from the 60-day injured list and placed DJ LeMahieu on the 10-day injured list due to a right hip impingement.
Fans have been making the call for Dominguez to be called up because of how much Alex Verdugo has been struggling over the past few months.
Since the calendar flipped to July, Verdugo has hit .223 with one home run and only six RBIs in 24 games, prompting fans to want Dominguez on the team. The Yankees enter the home stretch of the season clinging to a 0.5-game lead in the AL East.
Monday night's game against the Royals will be Dominguez's 10th career game in the MLB. In eight games a season ago, Dominguez had eight hits in 31 at-bats, but four of those hits were home runs. Dominguez also drove in seven runs.
His sole game in the 2024 season was the Little League Classic, in which teams are allowed to add another player to their roster. Dominguez had an 0-for-4 performance in the Yankees 3-2 extra innings loss to the Detroit Tigers.
Curry also reported that Dominguez will start in center field Monday and that Yankees manager Aaron Boone said that he'll play a lot as the regular season winds down.