The Yankees Just Had a Bad News Bears Inning Defensively
Things are not good for the New York Yankees right now. They entered play Thursday with the worst record in the American League (6-11). As if things couldn't get worse, they went out and had one of the most ridiculous innings we've seen defensively in quite some time against the Cleveland Indians to open this weekend's four-game series.
In the bottom of the first, Yankees starter Domingo German struck out Jordan Luplow, then the wheels fell off. New York allowed three runs to score and the team was somehow only charged with one error. Video of what happened is below:
As you can see, it starts with a bloop to left by Cesar Hernandez that Brett Gardner had in his glove but dropped. Then Jose Ramirez blooped a double to right. Eddie Rosario followed that up by reaching on an infield single that went off first baseman Mike Ford's glove. The deflection meant second baseman Rougned Odor had no chance to make a play and Hernandez scored easily.
German then got Franmil Reyes to ground back to the mound but couldn't make the play, allowing Ramirez to score as everyone was safe. German was charged with an error. Josh Naylor followed all that up with a single to right that scored Rosario to make it 3-0.
I mean, that is just an insane inning in which the Yankees couldn't get out of their own way. They looked like the pre-Roy Hobbs New York Knights.
New York has lost six of its last seven heading into this weekend's four-game showdown with the Indians. Things could look a lot worse by Monday.