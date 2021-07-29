Yankees Could Start Beefiest Outfield of All Time After Joey Gallo Trade
The New York Yankees have not had the season everyone envisioned coming into the year but are still firmly in the wild card race. To ensure they don't drop out of that race, the front office traded for slugger Joey Gallo ahead of Friday's deadline. His addition will give the Yankees a dangerous group of bats once Aaron Judge is fully recovered from his stint on the COVID list. In theory, anyway.
That is not the most important aspect of Gallo's addition to this team, though. Nor is the fact that New York didn't have to give up any of their best prospects to bring him aboard. The most important part of Gallo in pinstripes was something we never knew we needed: the beefy outfield to end all beefy outfields.
Manager Aaron Boone told reporters today that he might start Judge, Gallo, and Giancarlo Stanton in the outfield against the Marlins this weekend.
Now the wording here isn't precise. Boone could just be saying that each will take turns hitting DH while the other two rotate into the outfield, and Stanton is ready for that challenge. But that's no fun!
If Boone was truly brave, he would start all three in the outfield at the same time. Sure, the Yankees will probably give up at least one run they wouldn't have otherwise with those three lumbering around out there. On the other hand...
Stanton is 6-foot-6, 245 pounds. Judge is 6-foot-7, 282 pounds. Gallo is 6-foot-5, 235 pounds. That is a legitimately hilarious outfield lineup. All three are top-tier athletes, of course, but the idea of watching Judge trying to cover 50 feet of ground in center is both funny and a little terrifying to imagine at his size.
It probably won't happen. But it's a long season and weird stuff happens in baseball. We aren't guaranteed to see this lineup, but we definitely have a chance. And that's all we need.