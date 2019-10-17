The Yankees Thought the Astros Were Cheating By Whistling, MLB Sting Investigation Comes Up Empty By Kyle Koster | Oct 17 2019 Mike Stobe/Getty Images

The Houston Astros picked up on Tyler Glasnow's pitch-tipping in Game 5 of the American League Division Series and it helped them advance. It also helped fuel a growing fire in the minds of some that any offensive success is a byproduct of either savvy or underhanded recognition tactics. Alex Bregman touched on this recently, saying that, hey, sometimes this vaunted lineup simply gets hits the old-fashioned way.

Alex Rodriguez (@AROD) Tweeted Luis Severino was tipping his pitches..Astros knew what was coming. Alex Bregman (@ABREG_1) says not the case: “I wish I knew..Every time we get hits now everyone thinks somebody’s tipping..(Jokingly said) “Can u have him help us out & let us know” pic.twitter.com/6yPb4kV8PB — Mark Berman (@MarkBermanFox26) October 16, 2019

It turns out that the Yankees were so concerned about something untoward going on that they made their suspicions known. Specifically, they believed Houston was indicating pitches from the dugout using a whistling sound, which is very much not allowed.

It also turns out that they weren't. Or at least didn't in Games 1 and 2 when MLB had an official on-site with his or her ears tuned in for sound.

As first reported by @martinonyc, the #Yankees suspected the #Astros used a whistling sound from their dugout in Game 1 of the ALCS as a way to convey signs to hitters. Per sources, MLB investigated and found Astros did not engage in any activities prohibited by MLB policies. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) October 17, 2019

Teams are prohibited from signaling to hitters from the dugout through whistling or other means. MLB had an official in the camera well next to the #Astros’ dugout in G1 and one in the back of the dugout in G2. Neither officials nor umpires heard whistling. #Yankees won G1, 7-0. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) October 17, 2019

Very glad we cleared that up. One less excuse for Yankees fans to point to should this thing continue going poorly. As we've already discussed, both teams are using the same baseballs, so that's out too.

Game 4 is tonight. Everyone will now be on high alert for any whistling. Baseball continues to be the best.