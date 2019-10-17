The Yankees Thought the Astros Were Cheating By Whistling, MLB Sting Investigation Comes Up Empty
By Kyle Koster | Oct 17 2019
The Houston Astros picked up on Tyler Glasnow's pitch-tipping in Game 5 of the American League Division Series and it helped them advance. It also helped fuel a growing fire in the minds of some that any offensive success is a byproduct of either savvy or underhanded recognition tactics. Alex Bregman touched on this recently, saying that, hey, sometimes this vaunted lineup simply gets hits the old-fashioned way.
It turns out that the Yankees were so concerned about something untoward going on that they made their suspicions known. Specifically, they believed Houston was indicating pitches from the dugout using a whistling sound, which is very much not allowed.
It also turns out that they weren't. Or at least didn't in Games 1 and 2 when MLB had an official on-site with his or her ears tuned in for sound.
Very glad we cleared that up. One less excuse for Yankees fans to point to should this thing continue going poorly. As we've already discussed, both teams are using the same baseballs, so that's out too.
Game 4 is tonight. Everyone will now be on high alert for any whistling. Baseball continues to be the best.