Week 2 XFL Power Rankings
By Bobby Burack | Feb 17 2020
The XFL has made it two weeks. While many positives exist, the same can't be said for about half of the teams. Here are The Big Lead's XFL Power Rankings through Week 2:
8. Tampa Bay Vipers (0-2)
There are only eight teams, which makes it possible for a 0-2 team to rebound. Simultaneously, everything that occurred after the Viper's 9-0 lead this week was bad news. Tampa Bay has only scored nine points this season. And, based on their play, that is an overachievement. They continue to rotate quarterbacks and none of them have even been decent.
7. New York Guardians (1-1)
New York isn't winless but was atrocious this weekend. The Guardians did nothing well in Week 2 and failed to score a point. Matt McGloin was deservingly benched for his poor play with two interceptions and a 10.1 passer rating. Much has been made about the poor quality of quarterback play — New York isn't helping that narrative.
6. Los Angeles Wildcats (0-2)
The Wildcats are struggling to put together consistent drives. The positive is that Nelson Spruce and Josh Johnson have chemistry on the field. Though, defensively, the ceiling is limited.
5. St. Louis BattleHawks (1-1)
St. Louis is a few calls away from a 2-0 record. Ta'amu has played well in Jonathan Hayes' offense, though he did have two costly interceptions this weekend. With some former NFL talent on defense, the BattleHawks are in position for a successful first season.
4. Seattle Dragons (1-1)
Seattle had the least amount of known players coming into the season but has managed to keep up with the pack. The team with the coolest name followed up a competitive showing against D.C. with a come-from-behind win over Tampa Bay in Week 2. The Dragons managed to score 17 unanswered points as a result of the explosive Keenan Reynolds and a play-making defense.
3. Dallas Renegades (1-1)
Landry Jones' debut to the XFL was mediocre in every facet. Luckily, Los Angeles had zero idea how to deal with Cameron Artis-Payne's 99-yard, two-touchdown, and 7.1 yards per carry afternoon. Dallas is the most intriguing team among the eight between "the face of the XFL" and Bob Stoops.
2. Houston Roughnecks (2-0)
P.J. Walker is electric. The dynamic quarterback is the closest thing the XFL has to a star. The 2-0 Roughnecks' running game was again efficient in an exciting 28-24 victory over the BattleHawks. Houston's defense made key plays in Week 2 in twice picking off Jordan Ta'amu, who otherwise had his way moving the ball.
1. D.C. Defenders (2-0)
The gap between the eight XFL teams is minimal. Though, through two weeks, D.C. is the furthest along. The Defenders clicked on all cylinders in their Week 2 27-0 shellacking over the Guardians. Cardale Jones remains allergic to losing and is one of the league's early standouts.