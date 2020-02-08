VIDEO: XFL Player Drops F-Bomb During In-Game Interview
By Liam McKeone | Feb 08 2020
The XFL kicked off today. It's been an interesting experience so far, and one of the cooler new aspects of the broadcast is sideline reporters conducting interviews with players as they walk off the field after something happens.
As one might imagine, interviewing players while emotions are high can sometimes come with a cost. We got our first example during Saturday's inagural matchup between the D.C. Defenders and Seattle Dragons. Dianna Russini caught an XFL lineman coming off the field right after he had gotten flagged for a post-whistle skirmish, and he dropped the first F-bomb in XFL history. The ABC censor did not catch it in time.
That's exactly what we're tuning in to see. Great stuff!