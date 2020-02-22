P.J. Walker Is the XFL's Best Surprise Yet
By Liam McKeone | Feb 22 2020
Through two weeks of XFL football, no lesser-known players had really managed to stand out from the pack. Cardale Jones looked like the best individual player through that stretch, but most football fans know of him, if only vaguely. There has yet to be a true XFL surprise.
Until on Saturday, that is. P.J. Walker was good in Week 2, but was an absolute blast to watch in the Roughnecks' Week 3 matchup with the Vipers. He made something out of absolutely nothing on multiple occasions and showed just how dangerous he was when he decides to tuck and run it. The touchdown passes he threw weren't half-bad, either.
I especially enjoyed the fake going out of bounds move. Walker was the central figure in last week's 28-24 thriller against the BattleHawks, throwing three touchdowns with no interceptions. This week has been quite an encore; Walker threw for 306 yards and three touchdowns while adding another TD on the ground in a big win.
Walker played at Temple in college, where he threw for 10,668 yards and 74 touchdowns in four years as a starter. He went undrafted in the 2017 NFL Draft and was signed by Indianapolis, where he spent the next two seasons before getting cut this past fall.
Walker had issues with his accuracy at times, and probably should have been intercepted more than once. But he is, at the very least, entertaining. It'll take some more sustained production before we can start discussing the possibility he'll be the first XFL player to get an NFL contract. But for now, enjoy the ride.