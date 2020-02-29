VIDEO: Tacko Fall Interviewed by 4'11" Kayla Becker at WWE Smackdown
By Liam McKeone | Feb 29 2020
WWE Smackdown was hosted at TD Garden in Boston on Friday evening. Tacko Fall, a two-way player who has become a local celebrity thanks to the fact that he's over seven and a half feet tall, attended the event. Here he is getting interviewed by Smackdown correspondent Kayla Becker, who checks in at slightly over 4'11".
It's never a bad time for some quality Tacko Fall Is Tall content. Fall also got to meet John Cena last night, too. Apparently he's a big fan in more than one way.