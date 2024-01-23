WWE Royal Rumble Winners: Full Men's & Women's History
The 2024 Royal Rumble will take place on January 27 in St. Petersburg, Florida. While WrestleMania is WWE's biggest event every year, many feel the Royal Rumble is its coolest. The event has happened annually since 1989 and features 30 competitors battling it out in an over-the-top battle royale. In 2019, the WWE added a women's Royal Rumble match as well. Winners of the event become instant legends.
The match begins with two wrestlers in the ring, with a new combatant added every two minutes until all 30 contestants have been added. The order of entry is chosen by random draw. To be eliminated, a participant must be thrown out of the ring over the top rope and have both feet hit the arena floor.
Over the years, the Royal Rumble has launched a number of wrestlers to stardom. Since 1993, the winner of the match has been awarded a title match for WWE's top championship at WrestleMania. Stone Cold Steve Austin holds the record for most Royal Rumble wins, since three, while Shawn Michaels, John Cena, Batista, Triple H, Randy Orton, Edge, Brock Lesnar and Hulk Hogan have all won twice.
What follows is the full list of Royal Rumble winners by year, not including 2018's Greatest Royal Rumble, which was a special event in Saudi Arabia won by Braun Strowman.
Men's Royal Rumble Winners List
1988: Jim Duggan
1989: Big John Studd
1990: Hulk Hogan
1991: Hulk Hogan
1992: Ric Flair
1993: Yokozuna
1994: Lex Luger, Bret Hart
1995: Shawn Michaels
1996: Shawn Michaels
1997: Stone Cold Steve Austin
1998: Stone Cold Steve Austin
1999: Mr. McMahon
2000: The Rock
2001: Stone Cold Steve Austin
2002: Triple H
2003: Brock Lesnar
2004: Chris Benoit
2005: Batista
2006: Rey Mysterio
2007: The Undertaker
2008: John Cena
2009: Randy Orton
2010: Edge
2011: Alberto Del Rio
2012: Sheamus
2013: John Cena
2014: Batista
2015: Roman Reigns
2016: Triple H
2017: Randy Orton
2018: Shinsuke Nakamura
2019: Seth Rollins
2020: Drew McIntyre
2021: Edge
2022: Brock Lesnar
2023: Cody Rhodes
Women's Royal Rumble Winners List
2018: Asuka
2019: Becky Lynch
2020: Charlotte Flair
2021: Bianca Belair
2022: Ronda Rousey
2023: Rhea Ripley