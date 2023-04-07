Wrexham's Promotion Chances Took a Huge Hit
Wrexham AFC has become a worldwide darling thanks to new owners Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds. FX's Welcome to Wrexham introduced the Welsh club, and its hometown, to the world and even non-soccer loving fans are cheering on its quest for promotion out of the fifth-tier of English soccer. Well, the squad's chances at moving out of the National League have taken a massive hit.
Wrexham suffered a shocking 3-1 loss to FC Halifax Town on Friday. The defeat dropped the Red Dragons to second place in the standings behind Notts County. Both clubs have 100 points on the season, but Notts leads on goal differential. The two top squads will face each other on Monday in a match that could very well determine who tops the table. Wrexham has played one fewer game than Notts County, but a loss on Monday would all but end the club's hopes for automatic promotion.
Wrexham held a 1-0 lead over Halifax Town at the half on Friday, but three second-half goals against did the Red Dragons in. It ended Wrexham's 28-match unbeaten streak in National League play. The team hadn't lost in league play since October 4, a 1-0 defeat that came against ... Notts County.
A win on Monday wouldn't clinch promotion for either side, but would make it highly likely. Only the top team in the National League earns automatic promotion. The next six teams battle for the league's other promotion spot through playoffs. Notts and Wrexham are far and away the top teams in the National League, so earning promotion through the playoffs is a distinct possibility. But leaving it up to chance is risky. Wrexham finished second in the table last season then lost to Grimsby Town in the semifinals.
Wrexham has been stuck in the National League since being relegated from League Two in 2008. Earning promotion has been a cornerstone of McElhenney and Reynolds' strategy since buying the club and is a huge part of Welcome to Wrexham's storyline.