Would the Cowboys Really Franchise Tag Dak Prescott? By William Pitts | Nov 10 2019 Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

The Dak Prescott contract situation is reaching its climax, with no real progress being made. If there was any chance of Prescott coming to terms on a contract extension with the Dallas Cowboys this season, it most likely would have come during the Cowboys' bye week, the last week of October.

However, sources tell NFL insider Ian Rapoport that "negotiations in earnest have not gone on for some time" and that there is "nothing going on". The most likely result is that the Cowboys will give Prescott the franchise tag this offseason, which would cost them more than $33 million.

The #Cowboys and QB Dak Prescott did not make progress on a long-term extension during the bye. Nothing doing. At this point, he’s headed toward the franchise tag. My story: https://t.co/9iG50OYu1s — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 10, 2019

Prescott is still on his four-year, $2.7 million rookie contract, which he signed following his selection by Dallas in the 2016 NFL Draft. At the time, Tony Romo was the Cowboys' franchise quarterback, with Prescott serving as a backup. However, after Romo's injury that preseason, Prescott assumed the starting quarterback role and has led the Cowboys to an NFC East title in two of his three full seasons, plus a win over the Seahawks in last year's Wild Card game.

This season, Prescott got off to a hot start, throwing 9 touchdowns to 2 interceptions in the Cowboys' first three games - all wins. As of late, however, he's cooled down, throwing six touchdowns to six interceptions as the Cowboys lost three straight before rebounding to win the next two. Prescott's cold streak has led to questions over whether he's worthy of the big money he's after, but Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has said that wins and losses should not impact contract talks.

“Let me get that real clear. It’s not impacting that with me at all,” he said to KRLD.

The Cowboys have recently ended a holdout with running back Ezekiel Elliott and are also negotiating with wide receiver Amari Cooper, though Cooper has said he's willing to table his negotiations until after this season.