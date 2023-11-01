World Series Game 5 Still On Despite Bad Ratings
By Kyle Koster
Game 1 of the World Series between the Arizona Diamondbacks and Texas Rangers drew the worst ratings for a Fall Classic opener since they started tracking that data. Game 2's ratings were the worst ever for any Series broadcast. And Game 3 did even worse. We don't have a solid number for last night's affair but you can bet your sweet bippy that they were also quite uninspiring.
It's a thing many normal people are talking about because they love sports instead of the Rangers being on the brink of their first world championship or Kyle Seager's brilliance or the D-Backs trotting out a bullpen game under the brightest lights. The consensus is that this is very bad for the sport of baseball, which will be dying until everyone who says it's dying dies. Many are saying it's going to get worse and then — slide missing — no baseball for anyone to enjoy.
So you have to admire the decision by Major League Baseball to continue on with this charade and play Game 5 later on tonight. Not just that, though, you have to be moved by their hubris is planning the 2024 season as well, to say nothing of long-term plans for the future. They must be under the impression that ratings, while important, are not the most important lens to view things. They must value the revenue generated and must be balancing it against cost to keep that EBITA in a place where they can responsibly keep the lights on.
They must think that if they keep playing Major League Baseball, then millions of fans will continue to watch it. They must be under some delusion that a broadcast partner will pay for the rights to broadcast high-leverage live sports even if the overall fanbase shrinks.
So please, try to enjoy the game. It could be the last one of the season and I guess ever.