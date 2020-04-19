Woody Paige Tweets a Juicy Broncos Draft Rumor
By Brian Giuffra | Apr 19 2020
Most people know Woody Paige as an eccentric guy who sometimes spouts gibberish with a chalkboard behind him on ESPN's Around the Horn. Perhaps after next week, they'll know him as the guy who reported a critical detail that upends the 2020 NFL Draft.
In a repose to a question on Twitter about what the Broncos will do with the No. 15 pick in Thursday's NFL Draft, Paige, the former long-time columnist for the Denver Post, said he not only heard they want to move up, but they're also targeting the top wide receiver in the draft.
This would be massive for multiple reasons, chief among them the Broncos shaking up the entire draft to add another wide receiver for second-year quarterback Drew Lock to throw to.
The Jacksonville Jaguars, picking at No. 9, have long been reported to have high interest in drafting Jeudy, the former Biletnikoff Award winner out of Alabama. The 49ers, likewise picking ahead of the Broncos at No. 13, are also in need of a top receiver. If the Broncos jump one or both of those teams to get Jeudy, it will set off an avalanche of decisions for the Jags, 49ers, Eagles, Vikings and Packers, who are also in the market for an upgrade at WR.
This is a deep receiving class with Jeudy, CeeDee Lamb, Justin Jefferson, Henry Ruggs III, Brandon Aiyuk and Tee Higgins all seen as potential first-round picks. The six aforementioned teams are all going to be watching and seeing who goes first, at which pick, and to which team. Once the first pick happens, expect there to be a run on wide receivers, with teams moving up to secure the player they most covet.
According to Paige, that's Jeudy for the Broncos. If his source is right, the NFL Draft will change when the Broncos make that move.