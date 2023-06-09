Women's Soccer Fight Featured Two Vicious Punches During Panamanian League Playoffs
The Panamanian League soccer quarterfinal between Plaza Amador and Sporting San Miguelito descended into chaos earlier this week, culminating in two vicious punches being thrown. Tempers boiled over as a Plaza Amador player hit a Sporting San Miguelito player in the face with a suckerpunch right after she passed the ball away. That punch went viral.
Then as everyone tried to sort that out, two more players squared up and another Plaza Amador player punched another Sporting player right in the face. At this point teammates got involved and stopped the violence.
The incidents took place in the 58th minute with SSM leading, 2-0.