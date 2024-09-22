WNBA Playoffs: Atlanta Dream vs New York Liberty, free live stream, time and channel
By Kilty Cleary
The Atlanta Dream and New York Liberty are set to tip off Game 1 of their first-round best-of-3 playoff series this Sunday afternoon. While the New York Liberty took the regular-season series 3-1, the Atlanta Dream closed it out with a bang, defeating the Liberty 78-67 in the regular-season finale.
One of the biggest storylines heading into this game is the return of Breanna Stewart to full minutes. In the three full games she played against the Dream this season, Stewart was unstoppable, averaging 21.3 PPG, and 10.0 RPG, while knocking down four 3-pointers.
While Atlanta proved they could hang with the Liberty in the regular-season finale, this game is going to be a whole different ball game with the stakes raised. New York, led by Stewart, will be going full throttle as they chase a deep playoff run. Expect the Liberty to rely heavily on their stars, while Atlanta will need another big performance from Charles to keep things close.
Atlanta Dream vs New York Liberty
- Date: Sunday, September 22
- Time: 1:00 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: ESPN
Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM
Atlanta Dream vs New York Liberty (-12.5)
O/U: 156