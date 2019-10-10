Security is Confiscating Signs Protesting China at Washington Wizards Game By Ryan Phillips | Oct 09 2019 Will Newton/Getty Images

The NBA's crazy kowtowing to China's ire continues, as fans in Washington got a first-hand taste of that Wednesday night. With the Wizards playing a preseason game against against a Chinese Basketball Association squad, arena security was out in force confiscating any signs protesting China.

During the Wizards' matchup with the Guangzhou Loong Lions, fans had protest signs ripped away and some who uttered protest chants were removed from the building.

Their stories are currently being told on Twitter:

Our “Google Uyghurs” sign has been confiscated. pic.twitter.com/fX4tF4oOxR — Jon Schweppe (@JonSchweppe) October 9, 2019

So the Wizards security just kicked out two people in the Second level for chanting Free Hong Kong. I just saw it. — CesarConda (@CesarConda) October 9, 2019

Just had our “Free Hong Kong” sign confiscated at Capitol One Arena at the Wizards game against the Guangzhou Long Lions. #FreeHongKong #NBA #Censorship pic.twitter.com/on1O4QdBUi — Jon Schweppe (@JonSchweppe) October 9, 2019

According to #Wizards spokesman, the protesters were not asked to leave by security. https://t.co/xdgqJWn7Ke — Candace Buckner (@CandaceDBuckner) October 10, 2019

At the end of the Chinese national anthem and during the silence before the singing of the Star Spangled Banner, a protestor screams “Free Hong Kong!” while holding a sign. He walks out of the arena peacefully, followed by an usher. pic.twitter.com/H9JrZHb9FO — Candace Buckner (@CandaceDBuckner) October 9, 2019

I'm at the Wizards game and have talked to a couple of people wearing "Free Hong Kong" shirts and they said the man who yelled "Free Hong Kong" at end of Chinese national anthem left on this own and was not ejected. — Jeff Zillgitt (@JeffZillgitt) October 10, 2019

More "Free Hong Kong!" protesters have just appeared during the game.



Players from the bench have looked up. And the group of three leave the seats on their own. No usher is there to see them out. — Candace Buckner (@CandaceDBuckner) October 9, 2019

“Free Hong Kong” sign taken by Wizards security in DC. Watching for Congress comment. pic.twitter.com/HHpz3SREDt — John Batchelor (@batchelorshow) October 10, 2019

It is not clear if this is arena policy, a directive from the Wizards or a leaguewide policy now. It could be that protest signs are simply not allowed at Capital One Arena.

It's obvious the NBA doesn't want this at its games, but it probably should have seen that coming when it got into bed with China.