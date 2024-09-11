Fantasy Owners Should Grab This Rams Wide Receiver to Replace Puka Nacua
By Evan Bleier
In addition to being defeated in overtime on Sunday Night Football when their defense completely fell apart during overtime, the Los Angeles Rams also lost rising star receiver Puka Nacua to a PCL sprain in his knee.
Nacua, who records last season for most receptions (105) and receiving yards (1,486) by a rookie in NFL history, has been placed on the injured reserve list and will miss at least four games.
Following Nacua, who caught 4-of-4 targets for 35 yards before getting hurt, suffering the PCL injury while making a catch during the second quarter of LA's 26-20 overtime loss to the Lions, his teammate Cooper Kupp went to work and finished with 14 catches for 110 yards and a touchdown on a league-high 21 targets.
Considering the Rams have a bye in Week 6, the most likely time for Nacua to return is in Week 7 against the Raiders. In Nacua's absence, Kupp is probably going to handle a boatload of targets, but there's another player fantasy owners should be seeking: Demarcus Robinson.
On the receiving end of four receptions for 42 yards on Sunday night, Robinson should see a big uptick in usage while Nacua is on the shelf. (Tyler Johnson, who had five catches for 79 yards, could also take on a bigger role for as long as Nacua is out.)
A longtime Chief, Robinson came to LA last season following a one-year stint in Baltimore and gradually worked his way into the No. 3 wideout role for the Rams. Last season started slow for the 29-year-old wideout, but Robinson finished on a strong note and posted double-digit fantasy points (finding the end zone or clearing 80 receiving yards) from Weeks 11 through 17 last season.
With the Rams slated to take on the Cardinals on Sunday, savvy fantasy football managers should get Robinson rostered. And for managers who need a running back, the Miami Dolphins could be in play.
Per Miami's Tuesday injury report, running backs De’Von Achane (ankle) and Raheem Mostert (chest) did not participate. Although neither Achane nor Mostert left Miami's comeback win over the Jaguars on Sunday with an injury, third-stringer Jeff Wilson Jr. had five rushing attempts in the fourth quarter with Achane getting four and Mostert two.
Considering the Dolphins will play on a short week on Thursday Night Football in a game that could have major playoff implications despite taking place so early in the season, Wilson is not a name to be ignored.
Especially for Nacua owners, Robinson's name should also be on the radar.