Will Zalatoris Has Made History, Is Only Getting Stronger

Top 10 finishes in first eight major starts:



5: Els

4: Morikawa

4: Xander

3: Nicklaus

3: McIlroy

3: Palmer

3: Hogan

3: Watson

3: Day

2: DJ

2: Norman

2: Faldo

1: Tiger

1: Phil

1: Rahm

1: Spieth

1: JT

1: Koepka

1: Garcia

1: Seve



Will Zalatoris has five.