Will Levis Goes Down With Nasty Leg Injury
Will Levis has been pretty darn good for the Tennessee Titans this season, but he struggled against the Houston Texans on Sunday. Things got worse in overtime as Levis suffered what looked like an ugly injury as he was bent backwards with fewer than two minutes left in the extra period.
Check this out:
Ouch.
As you can see, that came on a third-and-8, Levis was sacked by Desmond King II, and what looked like half the Texans defense. Levis was bent backwards on the play and was down for a few minutes. Eventually he did walk off under his own power to get into the medical tent.
The Titans punted it away, and the Texans drove down and kicked a game-winning field goal to take the victory 19-16.
The Titans selected Levis with the 33rd pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. He's now played in eight games and has been solid, though not spectacular. In short, he's looked like a rookie quarterback. But there have been moments of brilliance. On Sunday he finished completing 17 of 26 passes for 199 yards, with no touchdowns and an interception. He was also sacked seven times. Not his best day.