Will Hardy After Jazz 50-Point Loss: 'That Was a Masterpiece of Dogsh-t'
By Liam McKeone
The Utah Jazz were absolutely obliterated by the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday evening, and there is not an ounce of exaggeration to be found in those words. Luka Doncic had a 29-point triple-double in the first half and the Jazz lost by 50. Five-zero. An utterly obscene number even in today's fast-paced, high-scoring NBA.
Utah was expected to be a bit better than this after surprising everyone with their competency last year. To be fair they were missing Lauri Markkannen last night, a significant factor in that competency, but still. Fifty points is a lot. And Jazz head coach Will Hardy was exceptionally displeased with his team's effort.
A coach's podium is usually an entertaining place to be after such a bad loss but Hardy exceeded expectations by sitting down and launching into a short monologue about how his team just put on a "masterpiece of dogsh-t."
Bravo to Hardy. It's tough to get in front of that microphone and say something unique after losing by that many points but he sure did it. The disdain dripping from his voice was an added bonus.
A disgusted sports coach is always fun to see. The Jazz earned this one, that's for sure.