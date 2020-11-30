Will Fuller's PED Suspension Just Cost Him a Ton of Money
By Ryan Phillips | Nov 30, 2020, 6:41 PM EST
Will Fuller is in the middle of his best NFL season and the 26-year-old wide receiver was posed to cash in big time this offseason. That all got blown up on Monday, as the Houston Texans wideout announced he had been suspended six games by the NFL for testing positive for a banned substance. His season is officially over and his chances for a big contract are gone.
Fuller made the announcement on Instagram and claimed a medical professional prescribed him something he thought was permitted under the NFL's PED policy. It turns out he was wrong. So, yeah, like most guys who get popped for using a performance-enhancing substance, he's claiming he had no idea he was taking something the NFL has deemed illegal.
In Fuller's five NFL seasons he's never played a full 16 game slate. In fact, the closest he got was as a rookie in 2016 when he played 14. In 2017 he missed six games due to a broken collarbone, in 2018 he missed the opener due to a hamstring injury, then suffered a torn ACL in Week 8. In 2019 he missed five games due to more hamstring injuries. So far in 2020, he had played in all 11 of Houston's games, but that streak will now come to an end.
Fuller is currently leads the Texans in receptions (53), receiving yards (879), receiving touchdowns (879) and yards per reception (16.6), but that won't matter when he fits the open market because he can't stay on the field. This season was the chance to prove himself and he failed.
Fuller was set to be in the mix among the top receivers hitting free agency in 2021. Allen Robinson, Kenny Golladay and Chris Godwin lead the class, but Fuller was pushing to enter that top group due to a great season. Unfortunately that's gone up in smoke.