Who Has Started the Most All-Star Games in NBA History?
By The Big Lead
The 2024 NBA All-Star Game will be played on Sunday, Feb. 18 in Indianapolis. Keeping a star-studded midseason exhibition fresh and relevant has gotten more difficult through the years but the league has done a nice job keeping excitement up. This year is no different as they've gone back to the more traditional Eastern Conference vs. Western Conference format.
Nikola Jokic, Luka Doncic, LeBron James, Kevin Durant and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander will start for the West. Giannis Antetokounmpo, Jayson Tatum, whoever replaces the injured Joel Embiid, Tyrese Haliburton and Damian Lillard will start for the East.
This is the 20th time James has been in the first five, an NBA record. He'll pass Kareem Abdul-Jabbar at the top of the list. Below is a list of the all-time NBA All-Star Game start leaders.
LeBron James, 20
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, 19
Kobe Bryant, 18
Tim Duncan, 15
Kevin Garnett, 15
Shaquille O'Neal, 15
Dirk Nowitzki, 14
Karl Malone, 14
Michael Jordan, 14
Jerry West, 14
Kevin Durant, 14
Dwyane Wade, 13
John Havlicek, 13
Wilt Chamberlain, 13
Bob Cousy, 13
Chris Paul, 12
Hakeem Olajuwan, 12
Isiah Thomas, 12
Moses Malone, 12
Larry Bird, 12
Elvin Hayes, 12
Oscar Robertson, 12
Bill Russell, 12
Dolph Schayes, 12
Chris Bosh, 11
Allen Iverson, 11
Patrick Ewing, 11
An impressive list, and it's hard to see anyone topping LeBron.